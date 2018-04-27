Right to Life hosts 5K event

Champaign County Right to Life held its annual Simon Kenton Pro-Life 5K run/walk/bike event on April 21. Runners, cyclists and supporters of the participants gathered at The Depot for the event along the bike path.

Champaign County Right to Life held its annual Simon Kenton Pro-Life 5K run/walk/bike event on April 21. Runners, cyclists and supporters of the participants gathered at The Depot for the event along the bike path.