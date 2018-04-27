Students recognized for academic excellence

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem hosted its 14th annual Academic Excellence Banquet on April 5 at the school. High school students who achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or above during their high school careers were invited. Seventy-eight students (20 percent of the student body) were eligible to attend. Seniors eligible at least three years could honor a staff member who had an impact on them during their school years. The theme this year was “Dream” which featured Walt Disney showcasing that your dreams can come true if you work hard and pursue them despite obstacles and hardships.

1st row: Abby Dillon, Madyson Stratton, Molly Smith (Counselor), Janie Kopus, Laura Neer; 2nd row: June Seymour (Art), Adelle Cheetham, Andy Cotrell (Math), Dierdre McGill, Bruce Schlabach (Science), Todd Lewis (Math); 3rd row: Raajih Roland, Andy McGill (Asst. Principal), Braden Miller, Jon McGill (Special Ed.); 4th row: Chris Smucker (Art), Tyler Gardner, Greg Thomas (Social Studies), Regan Hormann, Logan Cole, Jake Vitt (Athletic Director) 1st row: Abby Dillon, Madyson Stratton, Molly Smith (Counselor), Janie Kopus, Laura Neer; 2nd row: June Seymour (Art), Adelle Cheetham, Andy Cotrell (Math), Dierdre McGill, Bruce Schlabach (Science), Todd Lewis (Math); 3rd row: Raajih Roland, Andy McGill (Asst. Principal), Braden Miller, Jon McGill (Special Ed.); 4th row: Chris Smucker (Art), Tyler Gardner, Greg Thomas (Social Studies), Regan Hormann, Logan Cole, Jake Vitt (Athletic Director) Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.