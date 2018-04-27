Students recognized for academic excellence

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem hosted its 14th annual Academic Excellence Banquet on April 5 at the school. High school students who achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or above during their high school careers were invited. Seventy-eight students (20 percent of the student body) were eligible to attend. Seniors eligible at least three years could honor a staff member who had an impact on them during their school years. The theme this year was “Dream” which featured Walt Disney showcasing that your dreams can come true if you work hard and pursue them despite obstacles and hardships.
Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.
