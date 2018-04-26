Memorial Urbana Medical Center opens

Officials from Memorial Health and Champaign County celebrated the opening of the Memorial Urbana Medical Center Thursday during a grand opening ceremony. Residents were able to tour the new 30,000 square-foot outpatient medical center prior to services at the facility starting on Monday.

