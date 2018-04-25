UU commencement planned for May 5

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host its 127th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 5, at 11 a.m. in the Warren G. Grimes Center. More than 200 students are expected to walk across the stage and receive a master’s in education in classroom teaching, business administration, criminal justice administration, and nursing; or bachelor degrees from majors within the College of Arts, Sciences and Technology, College of Business, College of Education, and College of Health and Public Administration.

Graham Superintendent Kirk Koennecke will deliver the commencement address. Executive director of the Ohio Small & Rural Collaborative, he earned his B.S. in Secondary Education from The Ohio State University, an M.S. in Sport Administration from Miami University of Ohio, an M.A. in Education Administration from John Carroll University, and completed his Education Specialist M.S. at Wright State University. A leader in both large and small, rural and urban districts, in 2007 he received the Close-Caputo Educator of Humanity Award for his leadership in urban education. He has presented at the local, state and national levels and has been published in several educational journals and books.

The student speaker will be Brianna Burkhalter, B.S. Marketing, General Management with a minor in Human Resources Management. In the fall of 2014, she arrived at Urbana University as a student-athlete with an undecided area of study. She became a dual major student. Her college roles have included Presidential Scholar, a member of the Honors College, a Resident Assistant and Hall Director in Hazard Hall, a member of the Blue Knight volleyball program, president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, academic tutor in the Student Success Center, and a member of student government, Campus Activities Board and Knights-4-Christ. Thanks to her experiences and education at Urbana University, she has secured a position as a financial advisor for Edward Jones in Ashland following graduation.

The invocation will be delivered by Rev. Betsy Coffman (’71) LISW, Urbana University Board of Advisors and Chaplain Minister, Urbana Swedenborgian Church.

Kelly Evans-Wilson, Director of Assessment and Academic Quality, will confer the degrees, and Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President and Provost, Urbana University, will join Evans-Wilson to award diplomas.

Commencement Schedule and Information

Attendees should park in the lot between Sycamore Hall and the Grimes Center or the large lot across from the Moore Classroom Building.

9-11 a.m.: Bookstore open

10 a.m. – All graduates must sign in at the registration table in the tent

10:30 a.m. – Assemble in the tent for Commencement Processional

11 a.m. – Commencement in Grimes Center Gymnasium

Light refreshments will be served to graduates and their guests in the tent immediately following the ceremony.

