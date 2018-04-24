A kiss is his award

Urbana Place’s area sales specialist Zach Liggett kisses a pig Monday as his reward for raising the most money in his piggy bank for the facility’s fundraiser for muscular dystrophy research on Monday. Urbana Place raised $104. Life Enrichment Coordinator Shayla Smith holds the pig borrowed from Rynoka Farms. IH Credit Union donated the piggy banks.
Urbana Place’s area sales specialist Zach Liggett kisses a pig Monday as his reward for raising the most money in his piggy bank for the facility’s fundraiser for muscular dystrophy research on Monday. Urbana Place raised $104. Life Enrichment Coordinator Shayla Smith holds the pig borrowed from Rynoka Farms. IH Credit Union donated the piggy banks.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU