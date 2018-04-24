Ohio News Briefs

Tractor trailer overturns killing hundreds of chickens

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) — A truck crash in Ohio has left hundreds of chickens dead.

The Review in Alliance reports a tractor trailer carrying crates of chickens veered off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned Monday in Stark County’s Washington Township.

The road where the crash occurred was closed for several hours.

The driver of the tractor trailer owned by Case Farms wasn’t injured but was taken to hospital to be tested for controlled substances.

Houses in the area lost power after the accident.

The state Highway Patrol is investigating.

Ohio high court upholds death sentence for woman’s killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of fatally shooting a woman in the head with a rifle.

The court’s unanimous ruling Tuesday came in the case of death row inmate Willie Wilks, who is sentenced to die for the 2013 shooting of Ororo Wilkins in Youngstown.

A jury also convicted the 46-year-old Wilks of attempted murder for shooting at two other people who survived.

Wilks denied involvement in the crime and pointed to two witnesses’ descriptions of the shooter having dreadlocks, which Wilks didn’t have.

John Parker, a lawyer representing Wilks, called the ruling disappointing. He said Wilks didn’t receive a fair trial since the jury never heard from witnesses about the person with dreadlocks.

Police: Boy, 13, fatally shoots 11-year-old brother in Ohio

STREETSBORO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has shot and killed his 11-year-old brother outside Cleveland in what police describe as an apparent “premeditated act.”

Streetsboro police say officers were called to a home in that city around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The 11-year-old died at a hospital.

Police say the 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder in Portage County Juvenile Court. Police say the gun used in the slaying was stolen from his grandfather’s home.

Police have not said what prompted the teen to shoot his brother.

Streetsboro is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.

JobsOhio touts state’s assets in new video to attract growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s privatized job-creation office is using a new video to highlight reasons people should come to live, work and start businesses in the state.

JobsOhio released the 4 ½-minute commercial Monday.

It emphasizes Ohio’s diverse geography, including rural and urban areas; its business climate; its skilled and plentiful workforce; and its location within 600 miles of most of the U.S. population.

The video also points to Ohio’s top research-and-development hospitals and universities, its sports teams and its top-ranked amusement parks.

Unique assets are also featured, including the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium and the world-renowned Cleveland Orchestra.