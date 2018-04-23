Bey joins Urbana law firm

Martin Browne, Hull & Harper, PLL and Bankers’ Title Agency announced that attorney Daniel L. Bey has joined the business’s real estate, corporate law, estate planning, and civil litigation groups, and Bankers’ Title Agency.

A Graham High School graduate, Bey obtained his undergraduate degree from Wittenberg University and his law degree from Ohio Northern College of Law in 2011. While at Ohio Northern, he was on the law review editorial board and graduated both magna cum laude and with his LL.M. in Democratic Governance and the Rule of Law. After law school, he travelled to Kosovo on a U.S. Fulbright Scholarship in Law. While there, he implemented legal and economic reforms as part of USAID funded projects.

Bey focuses primarily on real property and corporate transactional matters. He has represented hundreds of landowners in farm planning, easement and lease negotiations, and royalty disputes. He was part of the Ohio legal team for several multi-billion-dollar natural gas and petroleum pipeline infrastructure projects, taking part in civil litigation and overseeing real property matters.

In addition to his law license, Bey is a licensed Title Insurance Agent with the state of Ohio and will be expanding Bankers’ Title Agency’s presence in the Urbana office.

The Champaign County native and his wife, Janelle (Jess) Bey and their daughter, Evelyn, live in his family home near Kiser Lake.

