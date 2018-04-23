Disc golf tournament held in Urbana

A U.S. Amateur Disc Golf Qualifier was held at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana on Saturday. In photo, Darrick Gorenflo approaches the hole while putting on #18. The winner was Tommy Yoder, Gorenflo was second and Gary Wilson was third.

Final round of the U.S. Amateur Disc Golf Qualifier was held at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana on Sunday. The winner was Tommy Yoder and he advances to the state tournament. Runner-up was Darrick Gorenflo. Third placer was Gary Wilson. Pictured from left are Wilson, Gorenflo and Yoder.