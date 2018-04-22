Michael Ray to headline Champaign County Fair

The Champaign County Fair has announced Michael Ray will perform on Friday, Aug, 3 at the grandstand. Special musical guest will include Walker McGuire.

Tickets for the show go on sale May 1.

Ray is a singer and songwriter whose debut single was “Kiss You in the Morning.” Other songs by Ray are “Think a Little Less,” “Get to You,” “Real Men Love Jesus,” “Run Away with You,” “Everything in Between,” “Somewhere South,” “Wish I was Here” and “Another Girl.”

His recently announced album called “Amos” is due to be released June 1.