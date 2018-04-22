Deputy injured in standoff

A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a standoff with a man in the 100 block of East Dallas Road on Sunday evening.

East Dallas was blocked to through traffic at U.S. Route 68 during the incident. Emergency medical responders were requested to the scene for the injured deputy, who reportedly was struck in the head with handcuffs. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The male suspect in the standoff barricaded himself in the basement. A person was brought out of the house in handcuffs at approximately 8:30 p.m., but it was not known if it was the original suspect.