Ohio News Briefs

Ohio State University launches database for salary data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University says all nonstudent employee salary information is now searchable through an online database.

The school announced Thursday that the database will promote transparency among public universities in Ohio. The Columbus Dispatch reports users can search salary data by name, departments, title and by salary range. Users are also able to download spreadsheets that contain information about additional pay like bonuses or paid time off.

Ohio State says the salary database will be updated throughout the year.

The university says nearly 42,700 faculty and staff members received a combined total of $2.5 billion in earnings for 2017. The 2017 median annual base salary was $48,173.

Police: Woman accidentally shoots and kills young daughter

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl has been accidentally shot and killed by her mother at a hotel outside of Cleveland.

Wickliffe police in a statement says emergency crews were called to an Econo Lodge around 11 p.m. Friday. A police officer and paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl who was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Police say an initial investigation indicates the woman was handling a firearm when it fired and struck the girl in the chest. Police say the mother legally possessed the handgun and had a concealed carry permit.

Police have not released the name of the mother or her daughter.

Wickliffe is 16 miles (26 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.

Police say 3 killed in separate shootings in Ohio capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say separate shootings killed three men in Ohio’s capital city, including a double homicide.

Columbus police say two men were found shot to death in a car in an alley on the city’s north side about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The victims haven’t been identified yet.

About an hour later police responding to reports of a shooting found a man identified as Larry Dayton inside a house on the west side. Police say Dayton died shortly thereafter from a gunshot wound. Police are searching for a suspect.

Columbus has had 31 homicides to date this year, slightly behind last year’s record pace of killings.

Prosecutor: Woman who gave teen vodka charged in his death

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old woman in southern Ohio has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for providing alcohol to a 17-year-old boy whose body was found last year near her home.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports that Sandy France, of Chillicothe, was arrested Friday after being indicted by a Ross County grand jury.

An autopsy showed that Jason Bartley Jr. died of acute alcohol intoxication and abuse of benzodiazepines, a drug typically prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia. He was found by a homeless coordinator Oct. 18.

Ross County Prosecutor Matt Schmidt says France gave the teen a bottle of vodka that he drank before his death. Schmidt says France was the mother of one of Bartley’s friends.

It’s unclear whether France has an attorney.