Champaign County Relay For Life will hold a cake decorating contest and auction on Sunday, May 6, at the Cheetah Lounge, 211 Glenn Ave., in Urbana. Cakes must be checked in between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. This year’s theme is board games, however, contestants (in categories age 8-12; 13-18; 19+; and professionals) may decorate cakes any way they wish.

For more information, contact Pennie and Steve Brown at 937-653-5411.

