Posted on by

Retired teachers enjoy entertaining meeting


The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, heard Chuck Spinner’s presentation of a fun-filled and educational Olympics essay.

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, heard Chuck Spinner’s presentation of a fun-filled and educational Olympics essay.


Submitted photos

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, were entertained by Ruth Hunsberger, who sang special songs.


Submitted photos

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, heard Chuck Spinner’s presentation of a fun-filled and educational Olympics essay.

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, were entertained by Ruth Hunsberger, who sang special songs.

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, heard Chuck Spinner’s presentation of a fun-filled and educational Olympics essay.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_SpinnerWeb.jpgThe Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, heard Chuck Spinner’s presentation of a fun-filled and educational Olympics essay. Submitted photos

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, were entertained by Ruth Hunsberger, who sang special songs.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_WomanWeb.jpgThe Champaign County Retired Teachers Association, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, were entertained by Ruth Hunsberger, who sang special songs. Submitted photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU