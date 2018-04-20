West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem’s April Seniors of the Month are Mallary Caudill and Zech Wilcox. Here are their comments.

Mallary Caudill

PARENTS: David and Jana Caudill

School Activities and Awards: FFA Chapter President, Link Crew, Student Council, Prom Committee, iPad Committee, Homecoming Court

If I were principal for a day: I would have puppies brought into every classroom to play with and watch movies and cater Raising Canes for lunch.

Favorite school memory: Friday Night Football games and FFA trips

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and church family

Because: They’ve helped make me the person I am today, and I strive to be half the parent and mentor for someone as they are to me.

Lately, I have been reading: My Bible, Jesus Always, and Crazy Love

My advice to parents: Be more like mine, because they are the best!

My biggest regret: Not working hard enough in my classes.

Next year I will be: Attending Ohio State University majoring in Agricultural Communications

Zech Wilcox

PARENTS: Tim & Julie Wilcox

School Activities and Awards: Football, Baseball, Link Crew & FFA- State FFA Degree

If I were principal for a day: I would cancel school and go fishing.

Favorite school memory: My four years of football because it was one of the most fun things of my life. I got to spend a lot of time with my close friends and make great memories.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: The football coaches Dan McGill, John McGill, and Andy McGill.

Because: They pushed me everyday in the weight room as well as on the football field and they inspired me to be the best I could possibly be.

Lately, I have been reading: Heart of Darkness for English class.

My advice to parents: To inspire kids to pursue their passions and dreams.

My biggest regret: Not wrestling in high school.

Next year I will be: Joining the Ohio Air National Guard and attending either Wilmington College or OSU ATI while studying AgBusiness.

Caudill Wilcox

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

