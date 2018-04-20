West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem’s April Seniors of the Month are Mallary Caudill and Zech Wilcox. Here are their comments.
Mallary Caudill
PARENTS: David and Jana Caudill
School Activities and Awards: FFA Chapter President, Link Crew, Student Council, Prom Committee, iPad Committee, Homecoming Court
If I were principal for a day: I would have puppies brought into every classroom to play with and watch movies and cater Raising Canes for lunch.
Favorite school memory: Friday Night Football games and FFA trips
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and church family
Because: They’ve helped make me the person I am today, and I strive to be half the parent and mentor for someone as they are to me.
Lately, I have been reading: My Bible, Jesus Always, and Crazy Love
My advice to parents: Be more like mine, because they are the best!
My biggest regret: Not working hard enough in my classes.
Next year I will be: Attending Ohio State University majoring in Agricultural Communications
Zech Wilcox
PARENTS: Tim & Julie Wilcox
School Activities and Awards: Football, Baseball, Link Crew & FFA- State FFA Degree
If I were principal for a day: I would cancel school and go fishing.
Favorite school memory: My four years of football because it was one of the most fun things of my life. I got to spend a lot of time with my close friends and make great memories.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: The football coaches Dan McGill, John McGill, and Andy McGill.
Because: They pushed me everyday in the weight room as well as on the football field and they inspired me to be the best I could possibly be.
Lately, I have been reading: Heart of Darkness for English class.
My advice to parents: To inspire kids to pursue their passions and dreams.
My biggest regret: Not wrestling in high school.
Next year I will be: Joining the Ohio Air National Guard and attending either Wilmington College or OSU ATI while studying AgBusiness.
Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU