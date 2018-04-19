Kindergarten screenings to be scheduled

Urbana City Schools will hold kindergarten screenings May 21-24 at Urbana North Elementary, 626 N. Russell St.

Parents must bring the following documentation to the screening: certified birth certificate, immunization record, parent driver’s license, proof of residency (utility bill or rental/lease agreement) and custody paperwork (if applicable).

Entering kindergarten students must be age 5 before Aug. 1, 2018.

To register for an appointment call 937-653-1445.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

