Service News

Matthew J. Foulk has been promoted to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army. The son of Claudia and Vincent Foulk of Urbana, he served twice in Afghanistan, where he was awarded a bronze star; in Iraq; in Haiti in humanitarian operations after an earthquake; in Liberia to stem the Ebola epidemic; and in Bosnia in peacekeeping operations. He now is assigned to the U.S. Army War College and has been selected to take command next year of the 35th Signal Brigade, the Army’s largest signal brigade and support of the XVIIIth Airborne Corps, the Army’s rapid deployment force.

