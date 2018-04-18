Local 120-year-old company takes on new look

CT Communications, a local internet and network solutions company, announced its emergence into the new year with a revitalized brand, including a new name and presence within the industry as CT COMM.

A provider of technology services for the Champaign County community the last 120 years, CT COMM prides itself on providing reliable services, including, but not limited to, high speed internet and cutting-edge network solutions, thereby reinvigorating the community’s connection capabilities.

Currently serving more than 5,000 residential and business customers, “CT COMM is committed to providing the latest technology in high speed internet to Champaign County. Our new name and look only reinforces our commitment to relevant, updated technology and to ensuring these technological advances are available to our community,” said Tim Bolander, president of CT COMM.

The company’s local workforce and customer service team focus on providing essential products and services, while striving continuously to find meaningful ways to benefit the communities in which they serve.

“Our vehicles, signage, documents, uniforms, website and office revamp are some of the exciting rebranding initiatives that you will see in and around Champaign County,” said Emily Huffman, Customer Service & Sales Manager of CT COMM. “Our fresh look is smart and innovative, while still being local and friendly.”

Scheduled to begin this month, the CT COMM office located at 126 Scioto St. in Urbana will be undergoing an office renovation to support the updated rebrand in partnership with Bootstrap & Co. Creative Studios.

CT COMM’s office will have an alternate entrance to a temporary “lobby” where Customer Service Representatives will be re-located to continue providing reliable service throughout the renovation. Customers wishing to reach Customer Service should still call 937-653-4000, and choose option 0, log onto www.ctcomm.net or email Customer Service at customerservice@ctcommunications.com.

