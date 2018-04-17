Mercy Health to host robotic surgery seminars

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health announces that it is hosting two free da Vinci® robotic surgery seminars May 2 and 9 at the Courtyard Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave., in downtown Springfield. Seminars begin with check-in and refreshments 5:30-6 p.m., followed by a doctor-led presentation 6-7 p.m.

A hernia is a condition in which an organ pushes through the muscle or tissues meant to hold it in place. Muscle strain or weakness can lead to a hernia and hernias occur most commonly in the abdomen or the groin. Symptoms include swelling and pain in the affected area.

If you or someone you care about has a hernia, there’s a way to stop the pain and physical symptoms permanently with minimally-invasive hernia repair.

Join Mercy Health Physician and board-certified general, colon, rectal and endocrine surgeon Tedros Andom, MD or fellowship-trained, board-certified Mercy Health Physician and bariatric and general surgeon Magued Khouzam, MD for an informative presentation about hernias, their causes, symptoms and a variety of treatment options for this condition, including repair via minimally-invasive robotic surgery.

Dr. Khouzam leads the May 2 seminar and Dr. Andom, who serves as a national mentor for training on the da Vinci® Surgical System, leads the May 9 seminar.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot at a hernia seminar by April 30 by visiting mercy.com/davinci or by calling 937-523-5826.

The da Vinci® Surgical System robot offers minimally invasive surgical options. Mercy Health Springfield offers the most technologically advanced robotic surgical procedures in the area with the da Vinci® Surgical System. Benefits of robotic surgery include smaller incisions, faster recovery and less pain, as well as shorter hospital stays, a lower risk of infection, less scarring and a faster return to normal daily activities.

If you or a loved one have been diagnosed with a condition that may require surgery, knowing all your options, including the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery will help you make an informed decision on your healthcare.

Dr. Andom http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_AndomWeb.jpg Dr. Andom Dr. Khouzam http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_khouzamWeb.jpg Dr. Khouzam

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.