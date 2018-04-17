Local group assists breast cancer patients

Do you know someone whose life is changing due to a breast cancer diagnosis? A local group called Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County is available to assist.
The group’s mission is: “To educate, empower, encourage and embrace Champaign County residents who are at risk for breast cancer, and provide service to breast cancer patients in need.”
Ways the group may able to help:
-Transportation/gas to and from appointments
-“Comfort Bags” upon diagnosis
-Social and emotional support for patient and family
-Help with co-pays and financial burdens
-Connect families with community resources
Supported by Community Mercy Foundation and Mercy Health Urbana, the group can be contacted at breastfriendsforeverofcc@gmail.com.
Information from Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU