Local group assists breast cancer patients

Do you know someone whose life is changing due to a breast cancer diagnosis? A local group called Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County is available to assist.

The group’s mission is: “To educate, empower, encourage and embrace Champaign County residents who are at risk for breast cancer, and provide service to breast cancer patients in need.”

Ways the group may able to help:

-Transportation/gas to and from appointments

-“Comfort Bags” upon diagnosis

-Social and emotional support for patient and family

-Help with co-pays and financial burdens

-Connect families with community resources

Supported by Community Mercy Foundation and Mercy Health Urbana, the group can be contacted at breastfriendsforeverofcc@gmail.com.

Submitted story

Information from Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County.

Information from Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County.