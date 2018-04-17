Volunteers needed for Ward Cemetery rehab

A Work Day for the Ward Cemetery in Johnson Township is planned for Monday, April 30. Leadership will be provided by Mary and Eric Putnam, of the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project, and Linda Imke, of the Champaign County Horsemen Association.

Participants will meet at the entrance to Airport Road, just north of Kiser Lake, off Kiser Lake Road, .at 9:30 a.m., or at the first parking lot on Airport Road.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, and to wear sturdy shoes, long pants and shirts or jackets with long sleeves.

They may bring snacks, lunch, and a beverage if they wish.

Please bring leaf rakes and hand-held seed spreaders.

Restrooms are available to the workers.

The volunteers will be joined by several eighth graders from the Graham Middle School, and their history teacher, Jeff Adams.

Plans include continuing the clean-up, preparing for and planting grass. It is hoped that time will permit looking for the foundation of the church on the original property.

A rain date will be provided by Mr. Adams. For further information contact: eputnam1@woh.rr.com

By Jan Ebert

Jan Ebert is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

