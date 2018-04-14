Mercy Health thanks its volunteers for their service

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health marks the April 15-21 National Volunteer Week observance by thanking its many volunteers at Springfield Regional Medical Center, Urbana Hospital and at its senior living facilities – Oakwood Village and Mercy McAuley Center. These dedicated men and women help make remarkable care possible not only for patients, their family and friends but also for nurses, doctors and staff.

Mercy Health’s volunteers serve in a wide variety of roles, including greeter, clerk, aide, messenger, patient partner and ambassador, transporter, driver, groundskeeper and more. Mercy Health volunteers are in every department of the hospital as well as in the Springfield Regional Cancer Center, Imaging Center, Pediatric Rehabilitation and Home Medical Equipment.

Mercy Health had nearly 600 active volunteers at its hospitals and other locations in Clark and Champaign counties in 2017. These volunteers provided nearly 54,000 hours of service last year. Some have served as volunteers for more than 20 years. During National Volunteer Week, Mercy Health will honor the volunteers with celebrations to note a job well done.

“It’s no secret that our volunteers play a significant role at Mercy Health. They help provide our patients with compassionate care and also ensure that our hospitals run smoothly,” said Mercy Health – Springfield CEO and Senior Vice President Matt Caldwell. “By giving freely of their time, energy and enthusiasm, they create a welcoming environment for patients and staff. I thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication.”

To learn more about Mercy Health’s volunteer program, visit Mercy.com and search “volunteering” or call 937-523-5190 and ask for Volunteer Services.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

