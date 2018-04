Ryan Goddard has been named an Outstanding Senior by the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. Goddard is an agribusiness and applied economics major and is the son of Dale and Linda Goddard. He graduated from Graham High School. Goddard was recognized with 19 other honorees on March 27 at a special evening event.

Landon Lindemer of West Liberty was also among the 19 honorees. He is the son of Ben and Kim Lindemer.