UU signs CCP partner schools, launches online portal

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced its two newest College Credit Plus (CCP) partner schools – Columbus Grove High School and Oakwood High School. This adds to the growing number of high schools across 16 counties helping their students increase educational success while decreasing college costs.

The two schools entering the Franklin and Urbana CCP partnership are not only joining a growing number of high schools providing their students the opportunity to earn college credit while completing their high school program, they now have the unique ability to become actively engaged in the process through the University’s new CCP online portal.

Distinctive in its transparency and ability to provide guidance counselors with insight into student progress, through the online CCP portal school administrators ca keep a pulse on the Franklin University and Urbana University program from initial application to placement testing and/or ACT score submission and university acceptance.

The portal provides a direct connection to courses and programs and provides guidance counselors with the ability to monitor students’ admission process, students’ progress in online courses, verify student rosters, assist in registering for classes and more.

“By adding the level of transparency and engagement available through our new online CCP portal, students and guidance counselors have a trusted resource helping them navigate the CCP journey,” said David Kerr, Director of the College Credit Plus (CCP) program at Franklin and Urbana. “Guidance Counselors work closely with their students. Providing them with this in-depth insight helps maintain that relationship and adds to the student’s success.”

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.