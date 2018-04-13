Ohio News Briefs

Ohio Senate approves $115M plan to replace voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.

It now goes to the Ohio House, where lawmakers might consider it before summer break.

The Columbus Dispatch reports most Ohio voting machines are over a decade old. About half use touch-screen voting, and half use scanned paper ballots.

The legislation would let counties choose which type of equipment to get. They would receive an initial payment toward startup costs, and remaining funding would be distributed based on the number of voters in a county.

The proposal was sponsored by Sen. Frank LaRose, a Hudson Republican running for secretary of state.

His Democratic opponent, Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent, has called LaRose’s plan a political maneuver.

Mom, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 4-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

A medical examiner says Aniya Day-Garrett died last month in Euclid from a stroke caused by blunt impacts to her head. She was also malnourished.

Her mother, Sierra Day, and Day’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, pleaded not guilty Thursday and remained jailed on bonds of $1 million.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday for their attorneys.

The girl’s father has said he suspected she was being abused. He has called for an investigation into the county’s child welfare agency.

The agency has said investigators never found enough evidence to remove the girl from her home.

Police said paramedics found Aniya unresponsive with burn marks on March 11 in Euclid.

2 killed when car flips during police chase in Ohio

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.

Police in Northwood near Toledo say a man and woman were killed Friday morning when their car hit a curb and flipped.

The names of the two people who died haven’t been released.

A Northwood police official tells The Blade that the chase began when the car swerved into another lane and nearly hit a police cruiser.

Capt. Jeff Zahradnik says the officer turned around and caught up to the car just before it crashed.

He says it’s not clear why the pair fled or if they saw the officer behind them.

Toledo Zoo announces sudden death of 4-year-old giraffe

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Zoo says its 4-year-old female Masai giraffe has died.

The zoo says keepers found the giraffe down and unable to get up on Thursday.

Veterinarian Dr. Kristen Thomas says the zoo euthanized the giraffe after several unsuccessful attempts to get her up.

The giraffe named Bahati had been battling health concerns for months.

Thomas says she had an unknown issue in her mouth that caused swelling, drooling and muscle loss.

Thomas says it’s not clear if the mouth issue played a part in why she went down. A necropsy has been planned to determine the cause of death.