Restored railroad car opens for Earth Day tours

On Earth Day, April 22, the NX23 railroad car at 644 Miami St. will be open from noon to 4 p.m., and the adjacent Depot Coffee House, located in a 1894 railroad station, will be open for people who want to visit local historic sites by walking or cycling on the Simon Kenton Trail.

The NX23 railroad car played a major role during WWII as a caboose. It had been constructed in 1913 as a box car. Tours will be conducted inside and outside the railroad car. The NX23 is owned and preserved by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

Parking is available at the station and at the Simon Kenton Trail parking lots off County Line Road by Cedar Bog and off state Route 55. Both lots are adjacent to the Simon Kenton Trail, which is maintained by the Simon Kenton Pathfinders.

Take a tour while walking or cycling the Simon Kenton Trail

