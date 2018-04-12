UU flags fly in downtown Urbana

Demonstrating its ties to the local community, Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin, will once again be a part of the visual landscape demonstrating the area’s vibrancy. Nearly three dozen flags depicting Urbana University branding and campus life have been provided to the city not only to welcome campus visits to the area, but also to help tell the story of all the city has to offer.

For more than 165 years, Urbana University has provided opportunities for students, residents and visitors. A key player in the economic development of the region, the campus boasts a number of alumni who help provide leadership and development within the community, including Urbana Mayor Bill Bean and Marcia Bailey, Economic Development director at Champaign Economic Partnership.

The new flags will rotate throughout the year along with special event and holiday flags.

UU students are featured on some of the flags that will fly in downtown Urbana. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_studentWeb.jpg UU students are featured on some of the flags that will fly in downtown Urbana. Photos courtesy of Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) Nearly three dozen UU flags will be rotation downtown. Some are designed for special events and holidays. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_UU-flagWeb.jpg Nearly three dozen UU flags will be rotation downtown. Some are designed for special events and holidays. Photos courtesy of Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP)

Submitted story

