KTH purchases seedlings for 2nd graders

During the Champaign Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual bare-root seedling sale this year, KTH Parts Industries, St. Paris, purchased about 600 tree seedlings to be distributed to second graders in the county’s five public school districts, according to SWCD Technician Dale Goddard. A photo of Graham students sorting the seedlings appeared on the front page of Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Citizen.

Submitted by the Champaign County Soil & Water Conservation District.

