Today’s seedlings, tomorrow’s trees

Graham High School students in Mrs. Dawn Wallace’s agriculture class (from left to right) senior Cheyenn Masters, senior Renae Mefford, junior Lane Hollingsworth, sophomore Tylar Bailey and sophomore Hunter Mays assist in dividing seedlings for the Champaign Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual bare-root seedling sale. According to District Technician Dale Goddard there are about 5,000 total seedlings including paw paw, lilac, red bud, hickory and red maple trees, about 600 of which will go to area second graders in five Champaign County schools. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_GrahamStudents.jpg Graham High School students in Mrs. Dawn Wallace’s agriculture class (from left to right) senior Cheyenn Masters, senior Renae Mefford, junior Lane Hollingsworth, sophomore Tylar Bailey and sophomore Hunter Mays assist in dividing seedlings for the Champaign Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual bare-root seedling sale. According to District Technician Dale Goddard there are about 5,000 total seedlings including paw paw, lilac, red bud, hickory and red maple trees, about 600 of which will go to area second graders in five Champaign County schools. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen