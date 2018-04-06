DAR honors Wilsons for community service

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, March 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church for Community Service Awards presentations. Twenty-three DAR members attended, along with associate member Kathy Dixon, state First Vice Regent. Honorees Judge Roger B. Wilson and his wife, Linnae Wilson, were special guests. In addition, Bill Bean, mayor of Urbana, was in attendance.

Joanna Woodburn presented a beautiful medley of patriotic piano selections for the Gathering Music.

Regent Pat Detwiler greeted everyone and then introduced state First Vice Regent Kathy Dixon, who offered greetings from OSDAR.

The business portion of the meeting was suspended for the awards ceremony.

Historian Dr. Janet Ebert conducted the celebratory program as she described in detail the many areas of community service given unselfishly by Judge Roger and Linnae Wilson. They each received a framed certificate from Urbana Chapter DAR. Urbana Mayor Bill Bean also honored them with certificates from the city. This event was enjoyed by approximately fifty-five friends and family of the Wilsons. After pictures were taken, refreshments were served in Fellowship Hall.

The business meeting resumed at 3PM.

President General’s Report: In the absence of Kim Snyder, Judi Henson reported that the American Spirit magazine March/April issue honored Women’s History Month. A special tribute was made to the many accomplishments of early American women.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer discussed a newly discovered chapter in the life of Margaret Cochran Corbin. Following a constructive disturbance at the Margaret Corbin gravesite at West Point, an extensive study by the US Army has revealed that remains at West Point from 1926 are, in fact, not those of Margaret Corbin. This in no way detracts from her heroic contributions to the Revolutionary War. It does introduce a new mystery involving the final resting place of her remains.

Secretary’s Report: The February minutes were approved as written. Carol Tong raised the question regarding the memorial for deceased Urbana Chapter member Marge Kelch. Regent Pat Detwiler responded by confirming that Urbana Chapter will be holding our own memorial service, not to be replaced by the memorial that will be part of the OSDAR meeting.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 85 members and 9 prospective members.

Historian’s Report: Janet Ebert, as a follow-up from her February report, informed the group that the Urbana Chapter DAR cabinets at the Champaign County Historical Society have been revisited and inventoried. A new inventory has been typed, placed in the cabinet and the sign-out paper updated. This work was done by Janet Ebert, Kim Snyder, Carol Tong, Becky Shultz and Jeanne Evans. The work of the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project, LLC continues. Summer work sessions are being planned as well as informative programs which will be open to the public.

Regent Detwiler thanked the committee members for work on the American History and Good Citizen program in February. This committee included Peg Neiswander, Janet Evans and Amy Marsh. Peg Neiswander announced that as a conclusion to this program, certificates would be taken to each county school for eighth grade students having A’s in their American History course. A suggestion was offered by Joanna Woodburn in regard to our state essay winner, Hannah Dingledine of Mechanicsburg Middle School. She asked that we consider inviting this young lady to a meeting, giving her the chance to read to us her outstanding essay.

An additional thank you was given to Becky Shultz for her effort in completing the framing of certificates for Community Awards honorees.

Final plans for OSDAR State Conference to be held March 22-25, 2018 were reviewed. It is exciting to note the accomplishments of Urbana Chapter members. Megan Snyder will be honored as American Eagles Scholarship winner of $1000.00. In addition, Kim Snyder and Dona Tullis will be graduating from the New Members Course. On Saturday evening, Megan Snyder will be participating as a Debutante.

American Indians: Report was given by Carol Tong.

Service to America: Judi Henson reported that a meager 250 hours had been reported from our Chapter for 2018. She encouraged members to record hours monthly.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:40PM. Hostesses for the afternoon were Dona Tullis, Peg Neiswander, Jeanne Evans, Suzanne Selvaggio and Marilyn Foulk. They were thanked by Regent Detwiler.

The next meeting will be held Monday, April 16, 2018 at the St. Paris Library, St. Paris, Ohio at 1:30PM.

From left are Urbana Historian Janet Ebert, Mayor Bill Bean, Urbana Regent Pat Detwiler, Judge Roger Wilson, Linnae Wilson and OSDAR state Vice Regent Kathy Dixon. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_Web.jpg From left are Urbana Historian Janet Ebert, Mayor Bill Bean, Urbana Regent Pat Detwiler, Judge Roger Wilson, Linnae Wilson and OSDAR state Vice Regent Kathy Dixon. Submitted photo

Submitted by Urbana DAR chapter.

