United Service Day is April 30

The United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties will be organizing United Service Day on April 30 in Champaign County.

United Service Day brings together students, parents and community members to take part in different service projects to advance the common good.

Last year, during the inaugural service day in the county, more than 1,500 students from Graham Local Schools volunteered.

Volunteers cleaned up trash and debris in parks, spread mulch, provided company for nursing home residents, assembled care packages for servicemen and servicewomen, washed safety service vehicles, painted, cleaned and shredded files and more.

“We are looking to make United Service Day 2018 bigger and better than ever before by including more community partners, agencies and school districts, as well as adding new service sites,” said Kerry Lee Pedraza, Executive Director of United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

Those nonprofit and government entities desiring to register a project should do so no later than April 11.

“The earlier you submit your projects, the better the opportunity for community members and local teams to choose that project,” Pedraza said.

For more information, call 937-653-8571 or e-mail kpedraza@uwccmc.org.