Frederick receives Master Pilot Award

Jim Frederick receives the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from FAA Safety Team Program Manager Jason Forshey at the Champaign Aviation Museum (CAM) on Wednesday. Frederick was surprised by members of the Champaign County Pilot’s Club as well as several family members who came from as far away as Connecticut for this event. To be eligible for this award, the recipient must have been an active pilot for at least 50 years. Frederick said he first started flying in the summer of 1966 and was inspired by two uncles who were World War II pilots and the fact that his family farm was adjacent to a small, rural airport. Since then, he has served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, 20 years as a corporate pilot, has been an instructor since 1971 and continues to fly and teach regularly. He lives in Springfield and teaches at Grimes Field.

