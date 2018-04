Champaign County Right to Life will hold its annual 5K Run/Walk/Bike on Saturday, April 21 at 8 a.m. (rain date is April 28). Start time for runners will be 9 a.m.; walkers & cyclists, 10 a.m., at Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St., Urbana.

Pre-registration is $15 (https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Urbana/SimonKentonProlifeWalkRunCycleEvent). Registration $20 at event. Free shirt and prizes will be awarded to participants.