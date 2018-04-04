Two Tigers compete in spelling bee

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem recently had two students compete in the 2018 Scripps College of Communication Regional Spelling Bee, hosted at Ohio University on March 24.

Alyse Bremer, the daughter of Joe and Celestial Bremer, and Lincoln Henderson, a fifth grader and the son of Ty and Stephanie Henderson, were two of 95 school champions from Ashland, Athens, Champaign, Coshocton, Crawford, Fayette, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Huron, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Logan, Marion, Meigs, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Union and Vinton counties to take an online exam to qualify for the regional bee.

Only 49 students earn a score high enough to earn an invitation to the regional competition. Bremer advanced to the fifth round of the competition, while Henderson made it to the second.

Nilla Rajan of Bishop Flaget School in Chillicothe, Ohio, won the regional bee and will participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee to be held in Washington, D.C., May 27 to June 1.