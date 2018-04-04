Rains brings flooding, damage

Severe weather brought widespread flooding and damage to Champaign County and other parts of the state on Tuesday. Residents reported localized flooding in parts of the city. Settlers Ridge apartment complex on the city’s northwest edge was partially evacuated, according to residents there who contacted the Urbana Daily Citizen.

According to Emergency Management Director James Freeman, electricity had to be cut to several residences due to a transformer that was going under water. Thirteen people from Settlers Ridge were evacuated to a temporary Red Cross shelter at Renewed Strength church in Westville when first-floor apartments in two buildings began to flood. Apartment management would make no comment on when residents could expect to be back in their homes, but Dayton Power and Light was working on restoring power as of Wednesday afternoon.

After several inches of snow and quick melting on Monday, rainfall was near-constant throughout the day, with thunderstorms sweeping through the region. Low-lying areas of Mad River Township suffered flooding, including a township cemetery at the corner of Nettle Creek Road and state Route 560. Historic homes along the creek that flooded the cemetery also were threatened by rising floodwaters.

High winds added to damage, with funnel clouds forming near several communities near Interstate 70, including South Charleston and Grove City.

In Xenia, Greene Memorial Hospital began evacuating patients from their rooms as warning sirens sounded. At a nearby construction site, a crane toppled over from the high winds.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington later confirmed a tornado had touched down northeast of Beavercreek, causing damage through Greene County that extended into southeastern Clark County.

Firefighters in Fairfield County near Lancaster shuttled out at least a dozen people early Wednesday after their neighborhoods were surrounded by several feet of water.

In the Springfield area, crews rescued a woman trapped in her car and a man who came to help after she drove around a road closed sign and got caught in high water.

National Weather Service investigators planned to survey damage in areas including Grove City just south of Columbus and in rural areas near Springfield and Dayton to determine what caused it.

This house on state Route 560 south of Westville was inundated by an overflowing creek on the property after Monday’s melting snow and Tuesday’s heavy rains. It is one of three similar and historic houses built along the creek in Mad River Township, two of which are often threatened by rising floodwaters during heavy storms. The house across the road was also threatened by the rising creek and its owners could not travel down the driveway toward the house until the water receded. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_jordanhouse.jpg This house on state Route 560 south of Westville was inundated by an overflowing creek on the property after Monday’s melting snow and Tuesday’s heavy rains. It is one of three similar and historic houses built along the creek in Mad River Township, two of which are often threatened by rising floodwaters during heavy storms. The house across the road was also threatened by the rising creek and its owners could not travel down the driveway toward the house until the water receded. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen This Mad River Township Cemetery located at state Route 560 and Nettle Creek Road flooded after Tuesday’s heavy rains. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_floods.jpg This Mad River Township Cemetery located at state Route 560 and Nettle Creek Road flooded after Tuesday’s heavy rains. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen