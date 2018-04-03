Medical center opens April 30

Memorial Urbana Medical Center, 1958 E. U.S. Highway 36, will hold its grand opening on Thursday, April 26.

Open house tours will be given from 3 to 7 p.m. that day with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for 3:30 p.m. The public is invited. Handicapped and regular parking is available with overflow parking at the nearby Wal-Mart.

During the grand opening, visitors may take part in visits with teams from Memorial Primary Care/Urbana and Memorial Specialty Care Practices/Urbana and a meet-and-greet with Star Wars characters from 5 to 7 p.m.

Raffle prizes will include a family swim pass to the Urbana City Pool; $150 in gift cards in a Coach wristlet; gift cards to Top Golf; Columbus Clippers tickets for four with Clippers cash and piece of artwork from Mike Major.

There will also be sports medicine overviews and a vertical jump contest along with refreshments featuring Champaign County food.

Memorial Urbana Medical Center will feature Memorial Primary Care/Urbana; Memorial Specialty Care Practices/Urbana; Full Family Urgent Care; X-ray imaging; Lab testing services; Physical/Occupational therapy and a Medication Therapies clinic.

All services will open on April 30.

The facility is a project of Memorial Health, which is based in Marysville.

Dedication and Open House set for April 26