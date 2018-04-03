Ohio News Briefs

Man sentenced to life in slaying pleads to other crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A registered sex offender sentenced to life in prison for killing an Ohio State University student has pleaded guilty in several armed robberies and been sentenced for those crimes.

Brian Golsby was convicted and sentenced last month for the kidnapping, rape and slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. Her body was found in a Grove City park near Columbus in February 2017. A judge Tuesday sentenced Golsby to 66 additional years after he pleaded guilty to charges in six armed robberies in Columbus in 2017 that occurred before Tokes’ death.

Prosecutors say the Columbus man kidnapped Tokes after she left her restaurant job, raped and killed her. His attorneys said he didn’t plan to shoot the psychology major, but panicked.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Golsby’s attorney.

Officials hope youth center inspires, helps students

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Community leaders in suburban Columbus hope a new youth center will help at-risk teens.

WBNS-TV reports the Foundations 4 Youth center in Circleville will open Tuesday. The program is a partnership between Circleville City Schools, the Circleville Police Department and Pickaway Area Recovery Services.

The center will serve as a getaway for children in Pickaway County where they can play videogames and do homework.

Circleville Police Sgt. Matthew Hafey says the facility is important because it can help save children from going down the wrong path. Hafey says the program can give kids “the opportunity to grow and flourish.”

The center will be open every Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Transportation to and from the center will be provided.

Fire kills man, leads to 2 arrests on suspicion of murder

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a house fire has killed a 75-year-old man in Ohio and led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of arson and murder.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that a man and woman were taken into custody after Sunday’s fire in the Dayton suburb of Harrison Township. The sheriff’s office says official charges against the two are expected to be presented to a prosecutor’s office.

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a call from a neighbor who reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

Deputies say the homeowner was found unconscious and not breathing in the basement and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the homeowner’s car and some other possessions reported missing have been recovered.