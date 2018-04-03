Urbana University announces 2018 Swedenborg Scholar in Residence events

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced this year’s Swedenborg Scholar in Residence Dr. Ray Silverman, Associate Professor of Religion and English at Bryn Athyn College. As part of this year’s residency, Urbana University will host a series of events in support of Dr. Silverman’s newest publication “Spiritual Development for College Students.”

LECTURE

Dr. Silverman will discuss his new book “Spiritual Development for College Students”

Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Learn about Dr. Silverman’s book and the Urbana University Library’s Helen Keller Collection

Friday, April 13 at noon

Moore Conference Room, Student Center

The Swedenborg Scholar in Residence at Urbana University program has been funded by the General Convention of the New Jerusalem in the USA since 2000. Dr. Silverman’s presentation is free of charge and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Samantha Kapp-Williamson of the Urbana University Library at Samantha.kappwilliamson@urbana.edu.

About Dr. Ray Silverman

Dr. Ray Silverman serves as Associate Professor of religion and English. He has edited, revised, and authored a number of books, published multiple articles, and has lectured nationally and internationally on theories of Biblical atonement. In addition to Dr. Silverman’s research efforts, his primary focus is on helping people understand spiritual principles and apply them to their lives. This includes the development of several spiritual growth programs: Spiritual Freedom (Farmhouse Productions: 2009), Happy, Joyous and Free (Farmhouse Productions: 2012), and, most recently, Sunroom Spiritual Growth Groups (2014-2016: https://www.sunroomgroups.org)

Dr. Silverman earned his Ph.D. in English and Education from the University of Michigan, his masters in English from Wesleyan University, his masters of divinity from Bryn Athyn College Theological School, and a bachelor’s in English from St. Lawrence University.

He has authored or edited a number of book and articles, including Helen Keller’s Light in My Darkness (Chrysalis Books: 1994, 2000)(editor), Rise Above It: Spiritual Development through the Ten Commandments (Touchstone Seminars: 2000, 2005) (Co-authored with his wife, Star), the expanded version of Helen Keller’s How I would Help the World, The Core of Johnny Appleseed (Chrysalis Books: 2012), and the article “God’s Wrath, Jesus’ Love and the Scapegoat Fallacy,” a Swedenborgian understanding of Christ’s crucifixion.

About Urbana University – A Branch Campus of Franklin University

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, prepares students for successful and professional careers within a caring and supportive environment. Regionally well known for education and teacher preparation programs, Urbana was founded in 1850 and acquired by Franklin in 2014. Urbana’s 128-acre, residential campus nestled in heart of Ohio provides a background for students actively engaged in campus activities through 20 student-led academic, professional, performing arts, social and service organizations. Blue Knights athletics includes 17 NCAA Division II sports and three intercollegiate club sports. Urbana University is a division of Franklin University, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.