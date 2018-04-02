Hi-Point to unveil new technology center

BELLEFONTAINE – The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Bellefontaine is hosting the grand opening of the new Dr. Sloan Smart Technology Center on Wednesday, April 4 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Dr. Sloan Smart Technology Center, which was created to address the growing industry needs in the district’s local communities, will house the Applied Manufacturing and Smart Technology Engineering programs starting next fall.

Within the new space, students will work with industry standard equipment to develop the skills and earn the credentials needed to work with autonomous vehicles through a partnership with the Transportation Research Center and The Ohio State University. The program will also provide students the opportunity to gain college credit to area institutions like Clark State Community College.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for students to gain a jumpstart on their futures, whether that’s the workforce or college,” said Superintendent Rick Smith. “We’re very proud of this space and look forward to sharing it with students and our community.”

The grand opening begins with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. followed by tours and appetizers.

About Ohio Hi-Point

The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center develops our most valuable resource, people, by providing quality career-technical and academic education programs. Our High School and Satellite Divisions serve juniors and seniors from 14 partner school districts and offer more than 30 career training programs, while our Adult and Continuing Education Division has a strong focus on customized training, providing businesses the training needed to strengthen and prosper in the community.

