No foolin’ with snow in April

A fast-moving spring snowstorm swept through parts of the Northeast, spreading a wintry mix that made for a slow and slushy commute to start the work week.

Snow began falling in Champaign County after 6 p.m. on April Fool’s Day, which was also Easter Sunday this year. Approximately 3-4 inches fell by Monday morning, sticking to trees and coating grassy areas but melting quickly on roads and driveways.

The storm stretched from Ohio to coastal southern New England early Monday. A winter weather advisory was in effect in New York, and a steady snow forced the Yankees to postpone their scheduled 1:05 p.m. home opener against Tampa Bay.

The storm was forecast to move off the coast later in the day, giving way to gradually warming temperatures and melting.

Monday’s snowstorm was the fifth to move through the area after four nor’easters in March. Those storms did not impact Ohio as greatly as the northeast.

Larry "Buckeyeman" Lokai, a resident of Urbana, couldn't resist carving "OSU" into his front yard on Monday morning after the April Fool's Day snow event. Zoe McGuire Faulkner sent this photo of the snow as viewed from her window in rural Urbana. Don Hatcher of rural Urbana sent this photo of a cannon in his front yard covered by snow. Jessi Bates captured this image of Buck Run Road and a covered bridge. The stretch is located between North Lewisburg and Milford Center. Linda Palmer Snyder captured this image of snow at the Melvin Miller Park pond in Urbana on Monday.