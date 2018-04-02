Sleep Center earns accreditation for care

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health announces the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC) has accredited Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Sleep Center’ sleep center and home sleep testing services program. ACHC is a non-profit accreditation organization.

Following a detailed, on-site survey which reviewed the sleep program’s organizational structure, policies and procedures, quality improvement programs and compliance with state and federal laws, ACHC confirmed that Mercy Health’s sleep medicine program met ACHC’s national standards, demonstrating its commitment to providing patients with quality care.

“Good quality sleep is vital to maintaining good health but more than one third of people have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep,” said Natalie Huber-Raiff, Manager, Springfield Regional Sleep Center. “To help those people experience the benefits of healthy sleep, Mercy Health offers a comprehensive sleep medicine program for diagnosing and treating major sleep disorders in adults and teens. Our accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. confirms that we’re providing our patients with the very highest standard of care.”

If poor sleep is affecting your quality of life, your doctor may recommend that you take part in a sleep study at a sleep center. During an exam that takes place when you regularly sleep, technologists will monitor a variety of vital signs to assist the physician in determining if you have a sleep disorder and advising a course of treatment. Home sleep testing is available for patients who meet appropriate medical necessity and insurance provider guidelines.

Mercy Health’s Sleep Center staff is dedicated to providing high quality, compassionate care. Our board-certified physicians and credentialed technologists have years of experience in sleep medicine and the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. For more information, please call Springfield Regional Sleep Center at 937-390-5511. The Sleep Center is located at 30 W. McCreight Ave. Springfield, Ohio 45504.