Auctioneer Ron Williams, left, and his son Kevin Williams, right, help raise $634.50 for the Alzheimer's Association by auctioning about 30 desserts at Urbana Health and Rehab's annual Chili Supper on Thursday. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen