Egg hunters shake off chill

Children in Urbana gathered at Urbana High School campus on Saturday for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event is sponsored each year by Urbana Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 in partnership with Judge Gil Weithman and family. The hunt was broken into three age groups ranging from newborns to age 12 with 2,600 eggs to find. Children streamed down the hill at noon, bundled up in winter coats due to the chilly weather.

