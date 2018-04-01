Walk for Epilepsy registration opens

DAYTON – Be a part of helping those who live with epilepsy live better lives. Join the 2018 Walk for Epilepsy. The walk will be Saturday, May 19, at Fifth Third Field, 220 N Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Anyone is welcome to attend and raise awareness and funds for this common brain disease.

Registration for the walk is now open. To register as a team captain or as an individual walker, go to bit.ly/DaytonWalkforEpilepsy. There will be two walk routes. One is about 2.9 miles and the second is a shorter route. Age 13 and older are $30, Children age 5-12 are $20 and 4 and under are free. Your registration fee will count toward your fundraising goal.

Funds raised will be used by the Epilepsy Foundation Greater Dayton Region to offer programs and services for those affected by epilepsy in the 11-county area, including Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

For more information about the walk, visit the walk website or call 937-233-2500.

Epilepsy Foundation Greater Dayton Region includes Champaign, Logan counties

Submitted by Epilepsy Foundation Greater Dayton Region.

