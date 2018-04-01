Master Gardeners host Plant and Barn Sale

SPRINGFIELD – The Master Gardeners of Clark County are having their annual Plant & Barn Sale on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Clubhouse and Shelter, 1900 Park St., Springfield.

The four-hour sale will offer perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, garden tools, the “Best Garden Gloves” and more. The Barn Sale will have used garden and home items (cash or check only). The event will be held rain or shine.

Master Gardener Volunteers will be on hand to help with plant selections, answer garden questions and provide information on upcoming Ohio State University Extension and Master Gardener Volunteer events.

All proceeds go to support the Master Gardeners of Clark County educational programs and Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum.

For more information, visit http://clark.osu.edu or call 937-521-3860.

Submitted by Master Gardeners of Clark County.

