Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Piper is 2 years old, fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and spayed. She had a litter of kittens shortly after she arrived at Paws. They have all been adopted so now it’s her turn to go to her forever home. She is quite a little lover and sometimes thinks she needs all the attention, so she can be a little bully with some of the other cats. I think she would prefer to be the only cat in the home so she can get the spoilings she deserves..Come on out to Paws and meet sweet Piper…We have lots of kitties all age ranges looking for their forever homes..We run solely on donations only and always have a need for the following.. Liquid laundry soap, Dryer sheets, Bleach, Dawn Dish soap, 39 gallon trash bags, hand soap, paper towels, Purina cat & kitten chow, canned cat food (pate’ chicken)..cat treats..Purina dog chow, dog treats, peanut butter and monetary donations are always welcome..We are open Tues thru Fri 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4..1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, Oh 43078..937-653-6233..pawsurbana@hotmail.com..Stop out and see us, you’ll be glad you did !

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“Love comes in all shapes and sizes. Adopt a shelter pet and meet the love of your life.” The pet of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is Nova, a 3-year-old Husky. Nova is house-trained and loves to play and be loved. She can be a little shy at first, but warms up nicely after a meet and greet. Due to her prey drive, no small dogs or cats as house companions. Nova enjoys the company of large to medium size dogs and would do well with older children. If you are interested in Nova, you must have an approved application. The application can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash, credit or debit card only.

Nova and all of our residents are spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, including the BiValent Flu vaccine, microchipped, heartworm tested, and treated with flea & heartworm prevention. The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic offers low cost sterilizations. If you would like to take advantage of the $aving$ please call 937-834-5236 for details.

CCAWL is a non-profit, private organization that relies on public support and donations. To support our mission monetary donations can be accepted via mail, PayPal and Facebook. A list of needed supplies can be found on our webpage. Feel free to come out and visit, take a tour of our campus and find out what the CCAWL is about. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Our hours of Operation are Wednesday through Saturday 12pm-6pm (All adoptions stop at 5:30pm.)

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“Wisdom from a cat: always land on your feet, pounce on opportunities, stretch often, be frisky, take long naps, enjoy night life, and delight in simple things.”

The cat of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is “Sukie.” She is a 4-year-old Calico. Sukie came to us due to her owner passing. She is very sweet and looking for a lap to call her own. Sukie is spayed, fully vaccinated, FeLV/FIV tested negative. She is also wormed and treated with flea prevention. Adoption fee is $50.00 cash, credit or debit only.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is looking for dependable, animal-loving volunteers in many different areas. If you would like to be a part of this rapidly growing organization, please stop by and pick up a volunteer application. Our hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday, 12pm-6pm (All adoptions stop at 5:30pm.)

Memberships are open. Please ask about becoming a member to have access to our indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility, agility course and trails.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

I’m BJ, an 8-year-old Beagle Heeler mix. My owner passed away and I had to come to the shelter. I am house trained, get along with most other dogs and I walk great on a leash. I am available with the Senior for Senior program as well as the regular adoption. My adoption fee is $150 and that includes my 2018 dog license. Won’t you please find a place in your heart?

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss BJ says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

