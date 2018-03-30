Laura Neer and Isaac Smith are the March Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School. Here are their comments.

Laura Neer

PARENTS: Steve and Surena Neer

School Activities and Awards: Class officer, Student Council, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Key Club, Quick Recall, FCCLA, Soccer, Honor Roll, Top 10, Bible Club

If I were principal for a day: I would have Cracker Barrel cater lunches.

Favorite school memory: When Bailey Shafer ate a ghost pepper at lunch sophomore year in front of everyone to show that he could handle the “pressure” of being class president. Afterwards, he drank a bunch of milk and got sick in the milk cartons.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandma Shan and my pastor’s wife Joy Samples

Because: their love and service for the Lord and others is admirable and something I strive to have.

Lately, I have been reading: The Bible.

My advice to parents: Discipline your kids right and then you won’t have to worry about if you can trust them or not in the future.

My biggest regret: Not joining quick recall my freshman year.

Next year I will be: At Cedarville University for elementary education

Isaac Smith

PARENTS: Toby and Carrie Smith

School Activities and Awards: School Related Activities – 3 years of Link Crew since sophomore year, 1 year of Quick Recall in sophomore year, 4 years of working the Hall of Fame Banquet, 4 years of being videographer of the High school Girl’s Basketball Team, Sophomore and Senior year of French Club, Freshman Senior year was a member of FCCLA; Out of School Activities – Taught 3rd and 4th grade Sunday school my Junior year, Joined The United States Army Reserves, Drill through the 391st MP BN as a PFC, Help at caring kitchen by serving and providing meals; Sports – 4 years of varsity Cross Country, 4 years of Track and Field with 2 years of varsity

If I were principal for a day: I would sit in my chair and listen to music. At some point Mr. Hissong and I and the principals would talk about upcoming events. Afterwards, I would chew out a few students who were disrespectful to their teachers. After that the end of the day I would go home.

Favorite school memory: Leading the School’s Student section.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents

Because: They have parented me to the best of their ability and inspired me to pursue a career in education.

Lately, I have been reading: The newspaper

My advice to parents: Always check your children’s grades, trust me. If they get lazy yell at them. There’s many ways to get in your child’s head and when they are my age they will love you for it as I love my parents for the methods they used to keep me in line.

My biggest regret: Not working harder my freshman year.

Next year I will be: Hopefully at this time, I will be in a college classroom doing college stuff at Wright State. “Hopefully”

Neer Smith

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

