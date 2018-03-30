The Champaign Feeders 4-H Club’s March meetings were held on the 4th and 18th. During the first meeting the results of the sub fundraiser were discussed. Altogether, 285 subs were sold by club members. The regular meeting was adjourned so Mr. Ford could conduct Quality Assurance training for members of several clubs. During the second meeting, one of the club Safety Officers, Colton Thomas, made an informative report on Slow Moving Vehicle signs. Treasurer JD Knopp gave a report of club finances. Adviser Ken Ford demonstrated the Ohio 4-H Youth Development Website. The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held on April 15 at 6:00 pm.

Leyna Fortner

_ _ _ _

The Backyard Belles and Boys 4-H Club held its first meeting on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Mad River Township Building. The meeting was called to order by Oliver McGuire. Attendance was taken by sharing one’s favorite food, and all new members were introduced. Sarah Lewis led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Jackson Underwood led the club in the 4-H Pledge. We elected club officers and they are President Oliver McGuire; Vice President Lauren Underwood; Secretary Paige Chesser; Treasurer Avery McGuire; News Reporter and Recreation Officer Essie McGuire; Safety Officer Jackson Underwood; Health Officer Isaac Blackford. The club also voted to raise membership dues to $25.00, and to participate in 4-H Button Day. The next meeting will be held at the home of Oliver, Avery, and Essie McGuire on Sunday, March 25th at noon.

Essie McGuire

_ _ _ _