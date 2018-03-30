Urbana students do well at history competition

National History Day students from Urbana City Schools did an outstanding job representing the district at the regional competition March 10 at Piqua. Twenty-four students from 6th-10th grades presented a variety of projects over a variety of historical topics. The following students will represent the district at the state level competition on April 21 at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware:

6th Grade: Riley Daniels and Jenna Weimer, Michael Holland, Henry Harrigan

7th Grade: Bryant Chamberlain, Lily Talebi, Anna Selvaggio

8th Grade: Zoey Cahall, Grace Ullom

High School-Bree Stouffer, Paige Deere, Raegan Hepp, and Gatlin Ridgwell, Stephanie Selvaggio and Paige Martinez, Hannah Louck

Shown are Macie Campbell, Lindsey York and Justin Rutan.​ http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_MaciePrint.jpg Shown are Macie Campbell, Lindsey York and Justin Rutan.​ Shown are Macie Campbell, Lindsey York and Justin Rutan.​ http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_MacieWeb.jpg Shown are Macie Campbell, Lindsey York and Justin Rutan.​ Shown are Jenna Weimer and Riley Daniels.​ http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_JennaWeb.jpg Shown are Jenna Weimer and Riley Daniels.​ Shown are, front from left, Bryant Chamberlain 7, Michael Holland 6, Henry Harrigan 6, Jenna Weimer 6, Rylie Daniels 6, Lexi Marsh 7, Lili Talebi 7, Jaden Hopkins 6, Kayden Jacobs 6, send row, Rylie Johnson, Katie Trudo, Anna Selvaggio, Paige Martinez, Gatilyn Ridgewell, Chandler VanBuskirk 6, third row, Stephanie Selvaggio, Zoey Cahall, Cali Christian, Hannah Louck. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_groupWeb.jpg Shown are, front from left, Bryant Chamberlain 7, Michael Holland 6, Henry Harrigan 6, Jenna Weimer 6, Rylie Daniels 6, Lexi Marsh 7, Lili Talebi 7, Jaden Hopkins 6, Kayden Jacobs 6, send row, Rylie Johnson, Katie Trudo, Anna Selvaggio, Paige Martinez, Gatilyn Ridgewell, Chandler VanBuskirk 6, third row, Stephanie Selvaggio, Zoey Cahall, Cali Christian, Hannah Louck.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.