Ohio News Briefs

Lawsuit claims CVS revealed HIV status of 6,000 people

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — CVS Health is facing a federal lawsuit claiming the company unintentionally revealed the HIV status of up to 6,000 Ohio residents though a prescription mailing.

The Dayton Daily News reports the lawsuit filed last week claims a letter that had information about getting HIV prescriptions though a CVS program was sent to about 6,000 participants in the state’s HIV Drug Assistance Program between July and August 2017.

CVS says the letter’s envelope window was intended to include a reference code for the assistance program, not the recipient’s health status.

The lawsuit says the company was aware of the issue months ago and did not notify those affected or federal authorities.

Three unidentified HIV-positive plaintiffs are seeking class action status and a jury trial.

County coroner warns of recent spike in deadly overdoses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The county coroner for Columbus has issued a warning after a recent surge in overdose deaths.

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Wednesday in a news release that her office had seen 18 drug deaths in the past seven days. She said it’s a much higher rate than the county has seen thus far in 2018.

Preliminary tests show most of the deaths were related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

The Ohio Department of Health last month noted a statewide rise in fatal overdoses involving mixtures of fentanyl with other drugs. The agency advised that the opioid reversal-drug naloxone should be used in all suspected overdoses, even when it’s unclear whether opioids are involved.

Ortiz reminded people that naloxone is available at pharmacies without a prescription.

Students accused of sexting plead guilty to lesser charge

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.

The 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl at a Hamilton middle school were arrested in February on juvenile felony charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports they pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

Hamilton police say the girl sent a video of her performing a sex act to the boy, who shared it with others. The students were sentenced to community service and ordered to attend a class on sexting.

The charges could be dismissed and their cases sealed if they successfully complete their sentences.

Their attorneys say both realize the seriousness of their actions.