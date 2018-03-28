Aviation Museum in proposed budget

COLUMBUS – State Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) has announced the Senate passage of the state’s Capital Budget, a $2.62 billion investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects.

The Ohio General Assembly generally approves a capital budget every two years with the goal of funding needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, waterways and parks. The House and Senate versions of the bill, simultaneously introduced and vetted in the lower- and upper-chambers, both significantly increase the capital investment in mental health and addiction services facilities.

The proposed bill allocates state funds for projects in Champaign County, including $350,000 to the Champaign Aviation Museum to help with the costs of constructing and maintaining a new hangar facility. This facility will be used for education, museum showings, work on aircraft exhibits and general hangar space to house aircraft.

“The request for state grant money goes though a very competitive process,” said Dave Shiffer, the museum’s executive director. “We had wonderful community support from area organizations and community leaders. We appreciate everyone’s vote of confidence and support. Also, a thank you to Matt Huffman for guiding our request through the state process.”

“For over a decade, the Champaign Aviation Museum has enriched the community and reminded the generations of today about the brave sacrifices our airmen have made in wars past,” said Huffman. “I am excited that we are able to provide some assistance to help the museum grow and continue sharing vital history for many years to come.”

Highlights of the Capital Bill include:

Supporting Ohio’s schools

$600 million will be invested in local school construction, including repairs, renovations and maintenance for primary and secondary facilities.

Over $483 million will be invested in projects supporting Ohio’s 37 public colleges and universities.

Supporting Ohio’s infrastructure

$514 million will go to local infrastructure projects through the Public Works Commission, including local roads, bridges, water-supply systems, storm sewers and wastewater systems.

This includes $100 million to support the Clean Ohio program, which funds the preservation of green space, farmland, open spaces and expanded recreational opportunities.

Over $234 million for the maintenance and preservation of Ohio’s dams, parks, trails, waterways and wildlife.

Supporting Ohioans in need

Nearly $222 million will be invested in critical health and human services funding for youth services, developmental disabilities, mental health, addiction treatment and women’s health initiatives, over double the amount spent in the last capital budget.

This includes $20 million for new opioid community resiliency projects.

Supporting Ohio’s communities

Nearly $150 million will be used for economic development and cultural projects of local and regional importance to boost growth and increase opportunities throughout the state, in addition to supporting the healthcare projects above.

The bill now heads to the governor for a signature.

A total of $350,000 would go toward constructing, maintaining new hangar

Submitted by the office of state Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima).

